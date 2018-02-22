After a brief break from rain Thursday afternoon, more set to arrive at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers will continue this morning through about midday. In a bit of good news, temperatures will stay above freezing with highs reaching mid 40s. East winds will become south winds overnight keeping temperatures in the 40s through morning.

During Thursday afternoon, we’ll receive a much-needed break from the rain. But we’re not done by any means. Rain returns late Thursday night and carries into Friday morning.

Friday morning starts with showers similar to Thursday, but temperatures will be quite a bit warmer. The afternoon will be especially warm with highs approaching 60 degrees. Rain may taper off for most during Friday afternoon, but light showers will remain in the forecast for southern and south central Indiana.

Perhaps the heaviest rain of the forecast period arrives late Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild, but showers and even a few thunderstorms will impact most of the day on Saturday. Expect the heaviest rain late Saturday afternoon and evening.

After Saturday’s rain and storms wrap up, the rain should be done for several days. In fact, while temperatures will drop slightly for the next few days, clear skies and some sunshine will return to kick off the next week.