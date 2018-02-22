× Adam Vinatieri agrees to 1-year deal to stay with the Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mr. Clutch is headed back to Indianapolis on a one-year deal.

Adam Vinatieri has re-signed with the Colts for his 13th season in Indianapolis. Prior to negotiating, Vinatieri made it clear he wanted to stay in Indianapolis. Adam Schefter with ESPN and Stephen Holder with our media partners at the IndyStar were the first to confirm the news.

“I’ve got a family and I don’t want to move them if I don’t have to,” Vinatieri told us in the past.

Experts consider the four-time Super Bowl champ one of the best kickers in NFL history, but he is still chasing some records.

The 45-year-old, who is heading into his 23rd NFL season, is just seven field goals away from breaking Morten “The Great Dane” Andersen’s all-time record of 565.

Vinatieri will also most likely break Andersen’s record of 2,544 points to become the NFL’s all-time scoring leader. He sits second all-time at 2,487 and should surpass Andersen’s record by the midpoint of next season.

In what could be his final year, it would be nice to get Vinatieri in his natural habitat: the NFL playoffs.