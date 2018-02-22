2017 winner Takuma Sato front and center as ticket for 102nd Indianapolis 500 is revealed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The month of May is almost here—and IMS officials unveiled the ticket for this year’s Indy 500.

The ticket for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil features last year’s winner, Takuma Sato, holding the milk up in triumph after winning the 101st edition of the historic race.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, Hulman & Company President and CEO Mark Miles, IMS President J. Douglas Boles and Hulman Motorsports Senior Vice President of Events Allison Melangton were on hand for Thursday morning’s ticket unveiling at the Indiana Statehouse.

Sato took home $2.4 million in prize money for winning last year’s race. He held off a furious late charge from Helio Castroneves to take the checkered flag, becoming the first Japanese driver to win the Great Spectacle in Racing.

You can get your tickets at the IMS website. The 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27, 2018.