Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana due to expected wintry mix overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the parts of central Indiana through Thursday morning. The advisory runs from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures tumbled Wednesday and more rain will move into the colder air overnight. North of I-70 will be the highest risk for icy roads and possible school delays Thursday morning. A light glaze of ice and up to a half-inch of snow are likely overnight north of I-70.

More rain will develop Friday and again on Saturday. The heavy rain may cause flash flooding later this week.

After a soggy week of weather, skies will clear Sunday.

We’ll have several days of sunny, dry weather early next week with a warming trend.

