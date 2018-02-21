× Student arrested in connection with threat directed at Danville students, staff

DANVILLE, Ind. – A Danville student was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with a school threat.

According to Superintendent Dr. Tracey R. Shafer, the threat was verbal in nature and was directed at students and staff.

Shafer said the student was identified and law enforcement investigated the case. Police arrested the student Tuesday.

“Danville Schools will not tolerate threats or intimidation and will take action against those who interrupt the purpose of school,” Shafer wrote in a statement on the school’s website.

This the latest in a series of school threats nationwide in the wake of last week’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in the massacre. Since then, several schools have been confronted with threats, including districts in Indiana’s Hamilton, Floyd and Clark counties.