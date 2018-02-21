× Student arrested following another social media threat at Columbus East High School

COLUMBUS, Ind.— Columbus police say a juvenile was arrested after posting a threatening message on social media directed at Columbus East High School.

According to police, a fire alarm was accidently set off by students who were moving items inside the school around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers learned that while the students were outside, a threatening social media message was sent by a former student who is no longer enrolled at the school.

Columbus East administrators began making “lockout” preparations at the school when the juvenile was located off school property.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on a preliminary charge of Intimidation, a level six felony.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the incident which remains under investigation.

This is the second juvenile arrest Columbus police have made in just as many days for social media threats. On Tuesday, a Columbus East High School student was taken into custody following a “threat of violence” on Snapchat.