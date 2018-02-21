Smart moves with that pay increase

LIVE STREAM: Trump hosts listening session with Florida students advocating for more gun restrictions

Many of you are seeing extra money in your paycheck, but before you decide to treat yourself, there are other things you should be doing first that improve your financial status.  If your take home pay has increased this year either due to a raise or the tax law changes this could be an opportunity to make significant financial changes. What should you do with your influx of cash? Our money expert, Andy Mattingly joins us now with a few important steps to take every time your pay increases.

