Sheriff candidate offers free firearms classes to Delaware County school employees

Posted 1:52 pm, February 21, 2018, by

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Delaware County sheriff candidate is offering free firearms classes to school employees in the aftermath of the Florida school shooting.

Tony Skinner posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday that he feels compelled to become more involved in school safety.

Therefore, he’s decided to volunteer to teach a free basic firearms class to anyone associated with any school located in Delaware County.

Skinner says the Muncie Threat Assessment Center (MTAC) is donating their facility at no cost for the class, and all lead instructors will be certified law enforcement instructors.

Skinner’s offer comes one week after the deadly Florida school shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.

