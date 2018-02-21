Rushville police arrest student accused of making threat against high school

Posted 6:50 pm, February 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:59PM, February 21, 2018

Rushville Consolidated High School

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – A student accused of making a verbal threat against Rushville Consolidated High School was arrested Wednesday.

Superintendent Matt Vance said in a letter sent to parents that Rush County Schools became aware of the threat at the end of the school day.

Rushville police were immediately notified and the student was taken into custody before being transported to a juvenile detention facility. It’s not clear at this time what charges the student is facing.

Vance said the threat is believed to be an isolated incident, but since all threats to students and staff are taken seriously, there will be extra security at all of the district’s schools on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s