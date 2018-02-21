Police looking for suspect after weekend bank robbery in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – Crawfordsville police released pictures of a suspect after a weekend bank robbery.

According to the Crawfordsville Police Department, the robbery happened just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday at Fountain Trust Company Bank, 1700 E. Main St.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and got away with some cash. No weapon was displaced during the theft, police said. The suspect is a white male believed to be in his late 30s with a medium to heavy build.

The police department released surveillance photos of the suspect and the vehicle he may have been driving. Police said they worked with bank officials and local businesses to obtain the surveillance images.

Anyone with any information should contact the Crawfordsville Police Department and ask for Det. Bob Rivers at 765-362-3762, ext. 215.