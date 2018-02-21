× Jury finds man guilty in ‘execution-style’ killing in Delaware County

MUNCIE, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty in connection with an “execution-style” killing in Delaware County.

Police believe Alonzo Williams shot Jeffrey Brown several times in the back of the head. The 39-year-old’s body, with his hands bound behind his back, was found in a field along Inlow Springs Road last Valentine’s Day.

Police also found muddy tire tracks and a broken piece of a turn signal near Brown’s body. Blue paint chips were also found at the scene near a fence.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office helped police track down Williams from cell phone calls. He was taken into custody on the south side of Marion County a couple days after Brown’s body was discovered.

According to court documents, Brown was a suspect in a Feb. 5 shooting that killed Joseph Johnson, a relative of Williams. Officers believe the murder of Brown may have been retaliation.

After Williams was found guilty on all counts Wednesday, Delaware County Prosecutor Jeff Arnold said “That verdict will save lives.”