Indy to hold second 'pothole blitz' to fix city roads next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The hot mix is back.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has again requested production of “hot mix” for another pothole blitz. DPW said the material will be available next week.

This is the second pothole blitz of the year. The department will order a full call-out of pothole crews from Monday, Feb. 26, through Friday, March 2.

DPW Director Dan Parker said he understood that drivers are frustrated with current road conditions but pledged that “help is on the way.”

According to Parker, crews have been stretched thin with snow, ice and potholes in recent weeks.

Residents can report potholes in Indianapolis through RequestIndy or the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

The department also held a “pothole blitz” last month in an effort to fix area roads.