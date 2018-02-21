× Indiana University cleared in sexual violence complaints

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A federal agency has completed its investigation into four Title IX sexual violence complaints against Indiana University.

The Herald Times reports that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has determined the university didn’t mishandle the cases. The office has sent letters to the complainants regarding the outcome of the investigations.

The investigation determined whether the university’s Bloomington campus had promptly and effectively responded to reports of sexual misconduct beginning in March 2014.

University Provost Lauren Robel has also signed a resolution agreement regarding a compliance review by the agency. The review was included in a list of five sexual violence complaints that the Office for Civil Rights had been investigating.

The review won’t be closed until the university meets the requirements set in the resolution agreement.