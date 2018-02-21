× Indiana Sheriff’s Association says advanced security network could help prevent school shootings

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hardened doors, video monitoring, and key fobs that alert 911 are a few features of a hi-tech security system that some Indiana sheriff’s want to install in our schools.

“Anything that you can do to be proactive can be a deterrent,” said Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Stephen Luce.

Luce says he is working every day to prepare Indiana schools to handle an active shooter situation.

“Not only schools but there are so many targets out there and we are dealing with people who are mentally ill,” said Luce.

He recommends all schools arm themselves with an advanced security system that he says can help prevent school shootings, like the Florida massacre.

“The most important part is the communication that connects the school in real-time to the sheriff’s dispatch or 911 center. You have a visual feed of the suspect in there and you can track the suspect or the person who is not supposed to be in there,” said Luce.

Right now, Southwestern High School in Shelbyville is the only school in the country that uses the virtual command technology. It is because of that security system that Luce says Southwestern is the safest school in the country.

“It kind of shifts the advantage back over to police. At least you have a direction where to go instead of just looking around for the person,” said Luce.

Every teacher is required to wear a key fob which they would press if there was a life-threatening emergency. That activates the security system and immediately notifies law enforcement. If the shooter reaches a classroom, a hardened door stands in the way. This door cannot be breached in mere seconds.

The technology is not cheap. It costs around $300,000 to install. If schools do not want to dish out the cash for all improvements at once, police suggest adding cameras and surveillance equipment.

Can you put a price on school safety?

“When you look at the tragedy that had happened over the past several years, there is a lot of money that unfortunately goes into cleaning those situations up and providing something for those families. You cannot put a price on it, but you can most certainly look for the right solutions,” said Luce.

The Indiana Sheriff’s Association says several schools have reached out to learn more about the security technology. Luce says he is working with lawmakers on a funding plan to help schools pay for the security upgrades.