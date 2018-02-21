× Impaired driver arrested after slamming into Eaton fire truck, police say

EATON, Ind. – Authorities with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office say an impaired driver slammed into an Eaton fire truck at a high rate of speed on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred on North State Road 3 while emergency responders were working the scene of a car/pedestrian crash.

Authorities say the fire truck was blocking traffic to protect the first responders who were tending to an injured pedestrian who was hurt in the initial crash.

Thankfully, none of the firefighters were injured. The driver was arrested by Indiana State Police.