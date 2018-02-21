× Follow these steps to get reimbursed if your car is damaged by a pothole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve been out driving around Indianapolis, chances are you’ve had to dodge at least one of the almost 6,000 potholes in the city.

The city says they plan to have another pothole blitz next week, but the roads are still in pretty bad shape. Many of you are reporting flat tires and unseen frame damage as a result of hitting potholes.

So what can you do for reimbursement if your car needs repairs after hitting a pothole?

File a damage claim with the city within the next 180 days. You can do that by using the Mayor’s Action Center App, by phone at 317-327-4MAC (4622), or on their website. Keep a copy of your claim, your receipts for bills relating to car repairs, and your registered mail receipt.

However, one important factor can mean the difference between getting reimbursed and paying everything out of pocket: In order to receive a reimbursement, DPW records must show a complaint was filed about the pothole before you hit it.

Take a look at the current potholes open in Indianapolis and report a pothole here.

If your car is damaged after hitting a pothole on a state road, you can file a tort claim with INDOT here.