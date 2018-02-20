× Two IU students arrested on robbery charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Two Indiana University students face charges after an attempted strong-armed robbery of another student at a residence hall.

The victim reported he heard someone knock on his door in Eigenmann Hall at 4:44 a.m. on Sunday. When he answered the door, three male suspects forced their way inside the room and attacked him, police say. As he struggled with the attackers, the victim heard one of the suspects say, “Get the stuff.”

The victim suffered a cut to his forehead but was not seriously injured.

Police identified and arrested Hayford Gyampoh, 18, and Rickie Hollenback, 19 on Monday. They face charges of attempted robbery, residential entry, battery and criminal confinement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call IUPD at 812-855-4111.