Republican Senate candidates to debate in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates in Indiana’s raucous Republican U.S. Senate primary are set to participate in their first debate.

U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, as well as former state Rep. Mike Braun, will be at the Tuesday evening event in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate is being sponsored by the Indiana chapter of Americans for Prosperity, a national political operation funded by billionaire industrialist brothers David and Charles Koch. It will be moderated by conservative WIBC radio commentator Tony Katz.

Indiana’s GOP primary has been marked by bitter feuding between Messer and Rokita. Braun, who is also an independently wealthy businessman, has also gone on the attack in recent weeks.

The winner of the May primary will go on to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the November election.

The debate will be streamed live on the Facebook page for Americans for Prosperity – Indiana.