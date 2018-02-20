× Police investigating rape reported at Ball State on-campus residence hall

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported rape at Ball State University.

According to a public safety advisory sent to students, the reported assault happened in an on-campus residence hall Sunday.

The university said the “victim became acquainted with the suspect through social media,” the advisory said. No other details were available.

Anyone with information about the case should call Ball State University Police at 765-285-1111.