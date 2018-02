× Male found shot to death inside vehicle on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD says a male victim was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Schofield Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately released by authorities.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.