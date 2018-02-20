× UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found murdered inside vehicle on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a murder on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD says a male victim was found murdered inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Schofield Ave. shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Marion County Coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old James Matthews.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: It was initially reported by IMPD that the victim was shot. But police say an autopsy showed the victim was actually not shot. This case is being investigated as a murder. The manner of death is being withheld for investigative reasons.