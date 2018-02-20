Juvenile in custody following social media threat at Columbus East High School

Posted 3:07 pm, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:21PM, February 20, 2018

Columbus East High School (photo courtesy of Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Columbus police say a juvenile student accused of making a threat towards a school on social media is in custody.

The Columbus Police Department investigated what they called a “threat of violence” after several students received it on Snapchat. The juvenile is a student at Columbus East High School.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on a preliminary felony charge of intimidation.

Columbus police say the investigation is ongoing.

