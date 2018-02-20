× IPS leaders may reduce $936 million referendum amount

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners is being asked to consider reducing the amount of money they will ask taxpayers for through a referendum on the May ballot. The move comes after community groups and a member of the State Board of Education raised concerns about the $936 million proposal.

According to Superintendent Lewis Ferebee, he will be presenting a plan to the school board Tuesday night to lower the operational referendum amount from $736 million over eight years to just over $525.7 million over that same timeframe. The capital improvements referendum would remain the same at $200 million.

The announcement comes after Gordon Hendry, a member of the Indiana State Board of Education, spoke strongly about the referendum during a meeting last week, calling it the “most nonchalant billion dollar tax increase ever approved by anyone.”

“I want IPS to be successful but also think we have to be careful with how we ask for and use taxpayer dollars,” Hendry said Tuesday. “That’s why I’m asking IPS to take their time, get it right and make the case to the community for how much they really do need.”

Some community groups, like the IPS Community Coalition, have also voiced concerns about the referendums. District parent Dountonia Batts said they feel there has been no detailed spending plan presented to the community for the additional property tax money.

Earlier today, Ferebee detailed spending plans for the revised operational referendum. If approved, the referendum would bring in $65.7 million a year, for eight years, for the district. According to the superintendent, the yearly amounts would be broken up as follows:

$48.7 million for teacher compensation

$8 million for services and supplies

$2 million for building and equipment maintenance

$7 million for transportation

Ferebee said reducing the referendum amount comes with trade-offs. For instance, he said the lesser amount will not allow the district to expand transportation services and will force them to delay maintenance plans at some facilities.

“We have to find a number that is right number to not shortchange our educational mission but also is one taxpayers can live with,” said Michael O’Connor, IPS board president. “And, it isn’t easy.”

The IPS school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Here’s a look at the proposal Ferebee is expected to present.

You can find out how the referendums would impact your property tax bill here.