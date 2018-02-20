Indianapolis Colts to add Reggie Wayne to team’s Ring of Honor

Indianapolis Colts Reggie Wayne celebrates his touchdown in the second half against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 28 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Matt Kryger / The Star @mattkryg)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will induct longtime wide receiver Reggie Wayne into the team’s Ring of Honor next season.

“No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere. He was also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of ‘REG-GIE, REG-GIE’ will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays. I could not be more proud and honored to induct Reggie Wayne into the Colts Ring of Honor.”

Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft.

Wayne will become the 15th player inducted into the Ring of Honor.

