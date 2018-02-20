× Indiana lawmakers push to switch entire state to Central Time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Anyone who has traveled across Indiana can tell you, it can be tough to keep your time zones straight.

Most of the Hoosier State is on Eastern Time, but 12 counties in the southwest and northwest fall in the Central Time Zone. Now, some lawmakers are pushing to switch the entire state to Central Time.

The Senate Homeland Security and Transportation committee passed a resolution Tuesday to study which time zone the state should fall under.

The resolution isn’t a promise to commit to Central Time, but it’s a push for an interim study committee to examine the issue, Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus told the Indy Star.

The resolution argues that the three-hour time difference from businesses in California and the impact “excessive morning darkness” has on school children serve as good reasons to make the switch.

All of Indiana was in the Central Time Zone until 1965 when the Interstate Commerce Commission divided the state into Eastern and Central Time.

Five of the committee members were on board with the proposal to study changing to the Central Time Zone. Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Syracuse, told the Indy Star he voted against the measure because Eastern Time is what works best for his district.

The resolution will now move to the Senate floor for a vote.