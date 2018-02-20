× House passes Sunday alcohol sales bill, leaving one remaining hurdle before getting to governor’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A bill clearing the way for Sunday alcohol sales in Indiana moved one step closer to becoming law Tuesday.

The Indiana House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1 on a final vote. The Senate will need to concur with changes to the bill, including making the law active as soon as it’s signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

After the Senate approves the changes, it will go to Holcomb’s desk for final approval.

SB 1 allows Sunday alcohol sales from noon to 8 p.m. at grocery stores, package liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores and restaurants. If the bill becomes law, Sunday sales could start as soon as March 4.

The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers Chairman Jon Sinder released this statement:

“The Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers congratulates the Indiana House of Representatives for passing Senate Bill 1 on third reading. This is the latest step in the legislative process that we hope will end with Hoosiers being able to purchase alcohol for carryout on Sunday for the first time since prohibition. We will continue to work directly with policy makers to ensure that we achieve this result for our loyal customers. “If successful, this legislation will take immediate effect once it is signed by Governor Eric Holcomb. Indiana’s small business package liquor stores are already preparing for this eventual conclusion by updating work schedules and when necessary hiring, training, and licensing new employees that attain our strict safety standards per Indiana law. We are excited for Sunday sales and will be ready to open our doors.”