× From record warmth to flooding rain overnight

With a high temperature of 77 degrees Tuesday was the warmest February day in Indianapolis history and after our record setting day, cooler air will move into the state Wednesday.

Heavy rain and scattered t-storms are likely overnight with more rain developing Wednesday afternoon

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended farther south and now includes all of central Indiana.

An additional 3-4 inches of rain is likely this week and most of the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys will flooding rains this week.

It felt like May across the state Tuesday.

Winds were strong on Tuesday.

T-storms will develop late this evening.

Heavy rain is likely overnight

Heavy rain will move east after 3am.

Scattered showers are likely for the morning rush hour.

The Flash Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

More rain is likely Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will change to a wintry mix Thursday morning.

Rain will continue through Friday.

Rain will end late Saturday.

Up to 4 inches of rain is likely this week.

We’ll have a clear, cooler Sunday.