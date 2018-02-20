Expect a high near 70 Tuesday with heavy rain returning at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heaviest rain with the front has lifted north for now. But rain and a few storms remains in the forecast for part of the day. Heavy rain returns tonight and the rest of the week.

Flood Watches remain in place for most of northern and west central Indiana.

Temperatures will be the most noticeable part of the forecast today, with highs into the low 70s. With the front staying north for most of the day, some locations in central, eastern and southern Indiana could break into some sunshine, making for an incredibly warm and pleasant February day.

Breezy conditions will continue with south winds from 15 to 25 mph.

However, the front will return and bring heavy rain tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight as winds switch to the north by morning.

Rain is expected to be heavy overnight through early Wednesday morning. A little light wintry mix could be possible throughout the day on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Yet another batch of rain and wintry precipitation returns on Wednesday night and continues to early Thursday. Thursday afternoon may bring a slight break before heavy rain again on Friday and Saturday.