Driver dies in early morning crash on near northwest side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died in a crash early Tuesday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near West 16th Street and East Riverside Drive.
IMPD said the crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a pole and flipped. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.