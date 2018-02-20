× Driver dies in early morning crash on near northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died in a crash early Tuesday morning on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. near West 16th Street and East Riverside Drive.

IMPD said the crash involved a single vehicle that crashed into a pole and flipped. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.