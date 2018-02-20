× Attorney of suspect in crash that killed Colts player, Uber driver files motion to toss on-scene confession

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A motion was filed Tuesday to toss out an on-scene confession of the suspected drunk driver accused of killing an Indianapolis Colts player and his Uber driver along I-70 on Feb. 4.

Manuel Orrego-Savala’s attorney, Jorge Torres, told our news gathering partners at the IndyStar that his client’s statements at the scene regarding whether he was driving the car should be inadmissible because the 37-year-old was not read his rights before speaking with officers.

“There was no advisement of Miranda rights to my client before asking the direct question of whether or not he was driving,” Torres told IndyStar Tuesday.

If the motion is granted, Orrego-Savala’s statements at the scene regarding his involvement in the crash would be ruled inadmissible during the trial, according to Torres.

The suspect has been charged with several different crimes since the crash that killed linebacker Edwin Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe.

In Marion County, Orrego-Savala faces two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .15 or more. In a different case out of Boone County, he’s being charged with perjury, forgery, identity deception, false informing, and operating without a license.

Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant who has been deported from the U.S. twice, is also facing a federal immigration charge.

Orrego-Savala denied his involvement in the crash during a court appearance on Feb. 6. He told a judge through an interpreter, “I don’t know why I’m here. I wasn’t driving that car.”

Orrego-Savala is expected to appear for a pretrial conference on March 27.