2 Carmel High School students arrested in connection with threats made on social media
CARMEL, Ind. – Police have arrested two male students in connection with social media threats directed at Carmel High School.
Both juveniles, whose identities have not been released by authorities, are now facing charges of intimidation, a level 6 felony.
The police department says the threats the boys made on Snapchat were fabricated and they had no means to carry them out.
However, heightened security will remain in place in and around the high school as a precaution.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout this lengthy investigation,” said the department. “As a collaborative effort, safety and security in our schools is a top priority and concern.”
At this time, police say they’re still following up on further leads regarding the investigation into the threats made.
Carmel Clay Schools sent the following statement to parents Monday night:
Good evening,
In our ongoing desire to keep you updated, we want to share with our school community that two arrests have been made by the Carmel Police Department in connection with the two threats that were posted on the social media app, Snapchat. We thank the Carmel Police Department and our Carmel school resource officers for their tireless effort and swift action. We greatly appreciate the Carmel community for their outpouring of support, cooperation and assistance in bringing closure to these events. We remain committed to providing a safe learning environment for our children. The safety and security of our students at all of our schools continues to be our top priority.
Thank you,
Dr. Amy Dudley & Mr. Roger McMichael
Interim Superintendents, Carmel Clay Schools