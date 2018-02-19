× Residents on near east side frustrated over trains stopping at crossings, blocking traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Residents in some Indianapolis neighborhoods are growing frustrated because they say trains are regularly stopping at crossings and blocking traffic. Now, a city-county councilor is gathering documentation on these issues in hopes of finding a solution with CSX about the train troubles.

Chris Bucher lives in the Holy Cross neighborhood and says he has to have detours in mind when heading out for the day due to the stoppages.

“You don’t know when it’s going to end,” Bucher said about the trains. “You know, is it going to be five minutes or 10 or an hour?”

Just last week, Bucher said he saw an ambulance with lights on get stuck in the traffic jam due to a train blocking the crossing.

A CBS4 crew spotted four trains making their way through the crossing Monday morning during rush hour. While none of the trains came to a complete stop, two slowed down significantly.

Others who work next to the track say they’ve witnessed the traffic issues plenty of times.

“Sometimes it’s 20, 25 or 30 minutes,” said Craig Tackett, who works in a building next to the tracks.

Just a bit north from the Holy Cross neighborhood, people say they have safety concerns related to trains frequently stopping on the tracks near Mass Ave. and 18th Street. Particularly, neighbors say they worry about the residents at the Duval Work Release Center who frequently walk in that area to jobs or interviews.

“When the train is stopped there for 20 or 30 minutes, they end up walking under the train,” said Michael Haskett, who says he can see the tracks from his backyard. “I’ve seen them climbing up between the cars.”

“If they don’t want to be late, they have to risk their lives getting through that stopped train,” said Frank Watson, who has lived in the area for about 30 years.

A spokesperson for CSX sent us this statement:

“CSX strives to be a good neighbor in the communities where we operate, and we work hard to minimize the impact of our operations. We apologize to the residents of the Holy Cross Neighborhood for the disruption that results when crossings are blocked. CSX’s goal is to keep freight moving safely and efficiently in all communities along our network while serving our customers. We will be reviewing our operations in the area to see how we might reduce local impacts. We encourage residents to report blocked crossings or other issues to CSX at http://www.csx.com/index.cfm/about-us/contact-us/. While blocked crossings can be frustrating and inconvenient we want all pedestrians to be safe. It is extremely dangerous to cross anywhere but at a designated crossing once the train has completely cleared the roadway or sidewalk.”

City-county councilman Zach Adamson said residents who are impacted by trains stopping on the tracks can email him at Zach@Adamsonforindy.com with pictures, location and time of the incidents.