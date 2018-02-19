× Police seek public’s help finding 8-year-old missing from southwest Michigan

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for an 8-year-old boy missing from southwest Michigan, WSJM reports.

Eight-year-old Xavier Preston was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday morning in the yard outside his home in Covert Township, according to WSJM. That is approximately 30 miles from the Indiana border.

Covert Township police describe him as four feet tall and 60 pounds. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue jacket with grey sweat pants and green winter boots.

Police say an AMBER Alert has not been issued at this time because the details surrounding his disappearance are unclear.

If you see him, please call Covert Township Police at 269-764-8100.