× Mild temperatures and flooding rains are likely across the Hoosier State this week

Get ready for a week of spring-like temperatures, rain and t-storms. A couple of strong weather systems will soak the state steadily all week long. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Indiana. The watch will likely be extended to include more of the state later this week as up to five inches of rain is likely this week. Most of the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys will flooding rains this week.

We are only a month away from Spring.

It will be a wet day at the bus stop Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for northern Indiana.

Flash flooding will be a concern across the entire region this week.

Up to five inches of rain is likely this week.

Light rain is likely early Tuesday.

Thunderstorm will develop Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain will continue through midday.

Rain tapes off Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will start with a rain snow/mix before changing to rain.

More rain is likely Friday.

Expect a wet Saturday and a dry Sunday.