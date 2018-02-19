Indiana man in custody after son is fatally shot during argument

Posted 3:20 pm, February 19, 2018

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A 65-year-old Indiana man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his son during an argument at a home in Crown Point.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the man called police around 9:15 p.m. Saturday and said he shot his adult son.

When officers arrived they found the 38-year-old man in the basement, in the same room as the man’s twin 1-year-old daughters. The son, who had been shot several times, told police his father shot him. He died a few hours later at Franciscan Crown Point Health hospital.

Police said the children were not harmed and were released to a relative.

Police Chief Pete Land said authorities will meet with Lake County prosecutors on Tuesday to discuss formal charges.

