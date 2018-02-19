× Get discounted meals at Indy’s best restaurants with Savor Downtown through March 4

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indianapolis diners can save big at some of the city’s best restaurants.

Savor Downtown Indy begins Monday, Feb. 19, and runs through Sunday, March 4. More than 50 restaurants are participating in the inaugural event. You don’t need a coupon to take advantage of the deals; simply ask for the Savor Downtown Indy menu at participating locations.

Restaurants are offering value-priced menus ranging from $10 to $40 during the promotion. You can learn more at the Savor Downtown Indy website.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants: