Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem draws ‘mixed’ response at NBA All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES – Fergie gave it her best shot, but not many people were impressed.
The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a slow, blues-infused rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.
Some couldn’t keep themselves from laughing at the performance, including Golden State’s Draymond Green, who laughed after realizing he was on TV. The image became an instant meme.
The Grammy Award-winning artist’s rendition took more than two minutes and received a mixed response.
Charles Barkley, former NBA All-Star and current basketball analysts for TNT, joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie sang.
His colleague, former L.A. Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, called Fergie’s rendition “different” and “sexy.”
Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction: