Families celebrate President’s Day inside the home of Benjamin Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Families and friends gathered inside the home of Benjamin Harrison on Monday, where they toured ten unique rooms full of history and original artifacts.

Organizers held guided-tours every half hour and visitors were able to ask questions and hear stories from a Benjamin Harrison reenactor.

“It’s really important to take away stories that are relevant to decisions that we are seeking to make today,” said Charles Hyde, the president and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Benjamin and Caroline Harrison built their 16-room home at 1230 N. Delaware St. in 1874, when their two children were teenagers. He lived in the home until he died in 1901, except for the years he spent in Washington, DC.

Harrison served as the nation’s 23rd president from 1889 to 1893. Harrison is the only United States president elected from Indiana and is known as one of Indy’s most prestigious and accomplished citizens.

During his campaign for the presidency, he gave 80 “front porch” speeches to 300,000 citizens who marched to the home on Delaware.

Hyde said the Presidential Site has seen increased foot traffic throughout the year, not only on President’s Day.

“I think a lot of people especially in the current political environment are more aware of the presidency and are looking for a better understanding of what kind of decisions presidents have made in the past,” said Hyde. “So, in some sense, looking for presidential precedent.”

The Presidential Site has been designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Department of the Interior. Ten rooms have been restored, with the third floor ballroom serving as an exhibition gallery.

The red carriage house at the Presidential Site currently features an exhibit about Harrison's 10,000-mile train trip. Harrison was the first U.S. president to take a trip of such magnitude, visiting 21 states in 31 days.

"I'd hope for visitors that are coming to see what's in this place, that they're coming away not just with a sense the era that he lived in and the personal things that they surrounded themselves with, but really get a sense of personality and how a person like this comes to be," said Hyde.

Fun facts:

The President's home is part of The Old Northside Neighborhood.

From the time Harrison purchased the empty lot in 1868 until the last room was painted in 1875, his home had cost $29,000.

The three-story, 10,000 square-foot-home was finished in one year.

Benjamin and Caroline Harrison chose everything, from the interior layout to the Italianate red brick design.

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sundays (June and July only): 12 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

*Tours are on the hour and half-hour, and last a little over an hour.

Tour Costs:

Adults: $10, Seniors: $9, Children (5-12): $5