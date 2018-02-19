Expect rain and surging temperatures during the week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warm-up has arrived, but it brings with it very heavy rain and the possibility of flooding.

Temperatures on Monday will surge into the 60s as heavy rain is expected to fall most of the day. Up to 2 inches could fall today across central Indiana and the flooding threat will increase late tonight as the ground begins to saturate.

Highs should reach the mid 60s by the afternoon on the heels of very breezy south winds. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight with lows near 60.

Unfortunately, Tuesday brings even more heavy rain and a few thunderstorms along with even warmer temperatures. Highs should approach 70 with heavy rain in the morning and another round of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening. Some flooding may be possible.

By Wednesday, colder temperatures will try to push back into central Indiana. Unfortunately, heavy rain is expected to continue, and a little light wintry mix could be possible during the afternoon and evening.

By the end of Wednesday, up to 6 inches of rain may have fallen. The flooding threat will be ongoing as rivers rise through the week. Temperatures will drop with overnight lows dropping to near freezing by Thursday morning.

Thursday brings a brief break from the heaviest rain, as clouds linger. Rain returns on Friday and becomes heavier on Saturday. Temperatures rebound slightly into the 50s. Flooding concerns will linger into next week.