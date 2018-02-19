× City-County Council anticipating vote Monday to oust council president

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — City-County councilors say they expect to take up a vote Monday night to oust president Stephen Clay, even though Clay did not include that motion on the agenda.

Council members tell CBS4, they’re still planning to vote on removing Clay, who has only been in office since Jan. 8.

TOMORROW: Dems look to remove Stephen Clay from council president post, lining up behind Vop Osili instead. Clay left the motion to remove him off the agenda, but councilors tell me that doesn't matter since council already voted to do so last meeting. — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) February 19, 2018

Council members from both parties sued Clay for firing the council clerk and attorney, saying he caused “chaos.”

Last week, they agreed to dismiss their motion for a temporary restraining order against him. In turn, he agreed to let the city’s Office of Corporation Counsel fill the attorney position.

Council Democrats say they will support Vop Osili for council president.