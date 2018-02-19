City-County Council anticipating vote Monday to oust council president

New City-County Council President Stephen Clay

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — City-County councilors say they expect to take up a vote Monday night to oust president Stephen Clay, even though Clay did not include that motion on the agenda.

Council members tell CBS4, they’re still planning to vote on removing Clay, who has only been in office since Jan. 8.

Council members from both parties sued Clay for firing the council clerk and attorney, saying he caused “chaos.”

Last week, they agreed to dismiss their motion for a temporary restraining order against him. In turn, he agreed to let the city’s Office of Corporation Counsel fill the attorney position.

Council Democrats say they will support Vop Osili for council president.

