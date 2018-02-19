× Bartholomew County man facing domestic battery, intimidation charges

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. – A Elizabethtown man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a woman in the face.

A Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy was called to investigate the incident shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When the officer arrived, he learned 45-year-old Donald Rooks Jr. and a woman had been arguing when Rooks fell and hit his head. As the woman tried to assist Rooks, he allegedly hit her in the face.

The victim refused medical treatment. Rooks was checked out at Columbus Regional Hospital before being taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of domestic battery with children present and intimidation.

“No one deserves to be hurt physically or emotionally,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “If you are experiencing these behaviors in your relationship, please seek help.”

Captain Christopher Roberts is the sheriff’s office’s Domestic Violence Coordinator. He can be contacted at 812-379-1650 or 812-565-5924. Turning Point offers a secure emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and their families. They can be contacted at 812-379-9844 or 800-221-6311.

“Your safety is important and help is available,” added Sheriff Myers.