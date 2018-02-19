Authorities in Hamilton County locate suspected runaway

Posted 6:18 pm, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, February 20, 2018

UPDATE (Feb. 20, 2018)– The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old girl was found safe and will be reunited with her family. Due to her status as a juvenile, her photo and personal information has been removed from this story.

Original story: 

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help bring a suspected runaway home safely.

The teenager was reported missing on Monday. Officers say she was last seen in the early afternoon near Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia. She reportedly told her fellow students she was running away.

She may be in the company of a former co-worker, Mario Figueroa, in a brown or maroon passenger van with a white stripe at the bottom. Authorities say the pair may be planning to leave the state.

She is not believed to be in danger, but her parents and authorities would like to see her safely return home.

Anyone with information regarding Haymaker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 317-773-1282 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

