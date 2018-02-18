Young: “We need to make sure mentally ill people don’t have access to firearms”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS- Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, discussing the tragic shooting in Florida and some of his policy proposals dealing more broadly with the issues of safety and mental health.

On the issue of gun control, Young was more inclined to focus on the issue of mental health, and said more time was needed to remember the victims and gather more information about what happened and why.

"It's really important that we don't forget to mourn the victims, and also collect all the facts so we can properly address this and related situations," said Young. "We know mental health issues have been front and center, but there's no doubt more work needs to be done on that front. We need to make sure that mentally ill people don't have access to firearms."

On the other side of the aisle, many Democrats and other gun control advocates have expressed continued frustration with Congress and the gun lobby for preventing any new safety measures related to guns.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) posted his thoughts on Twitter, saying mass shootings have become "unacceptably commonplace" in our country.

"We can and must do better," said Carson. "We cannot have another moment of silence without action."

In the video above, Sen. Young also outlines his new "Fair Shot" policy agenda, which he says will focus on safety issues in some of our state's most vulnerable communities, while also focusing on issues like public health, and new opportunities in the workplace.