IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Hoosiers saying about the gun control debate in the wake of Wednesday's tragic shooting in Florida?

And how will news of Russian meddling impact this year's midterms in Indiana and beyond?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Tony Samuel and Jamar Cobb-Dennard discuss this week's top local and national stories, with additional bonus content available on our podcast.

In the video below, we sit down with Hoosiers on both sides of the gun control debate for a candid conversation in the wake of Wednesday's deadly shooting.

We invited people from both sides of the issue: Edmund Smith, the president of Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) and Brian Ludlow, the owner of a local gun store, all agreed to sit down with us to discuss the topic.

The conversation lasted for more than 30 minutes, touching on everything from mental health, background checks, and banning weapons to how to best protect people.