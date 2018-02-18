× Former Johnson County Sheriff Doran Miller passes away at 71

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A former Johnson County sheriff died at the age of 71 on Wednesday.

Doran Glenn Miller passed away at Franciscan Health, according to the Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home.

Miller is survived by his wife, three children and several grandchildren.

Along with serving as sheriff from 1987 to 1994, Miller also worked as a funeral director, served in the U.S. Army and worked as an officer at the New Whiteland Police Department.

A celebration of life will be conducted at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Miller will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Public Library, Franklin Branch at 401 S. State Street and/or to the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana at 3737 Waldemere Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana 46241.