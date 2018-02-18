× Discovery of human remains in Auburn prompts investigation

AUBURN, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after someone found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in northeastern Indiana Saturday.

Police say the remains were discovered between 1:30 and 2 p.m. in an area west of C&A Tool Engineering in Auburn.

Authorities weren’t able to immediately identify the person due to the level of decomposition. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine cause of death and help determine the person’s identity.

Officers say there is no outward indication of foul play at this time, but information gathered from the autopsy could “provide necessary leads for investigators to help make a positive determination of how, when and why that person came to be where the discovery was made.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.