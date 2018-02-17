Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly being on grounds of Tipton High School

TIPTON, Ind. – Authorities arrested a registered sex offender after they said he was found on school grounds.

21-year-old Christopher Morgan was arrested Friday afternoon at Tipton High School after police received a tip that a vehicle registered to Morgan was allegedly on school grounds.

A Sheriff’s deputy who was near the school responded to the scene and reportedly found Morgan and three others within 600 feet of the school.

Morgan was arrested on a level six felony charge of unlawful entry to a school by a serious sex offender.

He was convicted of child molestation in Nov. 2015.

