Police investigate fatal pedestrian struck

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident on the east side Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police and medics were called to the 2500 block of  North Shadeland Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say a 46 year old male was  walking in the slow lane of Shadeland when he was struck by a car.

Investigators say weather conditions at the time created limited visibility.

The injured pedestrian was unresponsive at the scene and reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators say the driver was not impaired and remained at the scene.

