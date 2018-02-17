× Human remains found after early morning fire

TIPTON, Ind. — Authorities say they found human remains after battling a fire in Tipton early Saturday morning.

Police offers and Sheriff’s deputies were called to the blaze on the 1800 block of North County Road 700 East around 4:15 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames, as well as partially collapsed. A detached garage was also found partially burnt, and a car parked in the driveway was declared a total loss. Officers were unable to enter the home to search for any occupants due to the flames.

Firefighters worked for approximately three hours to put out the fire. No residents were found during that time, but a cadaver dog later found the human remains in the debris.

The Tipton County Coroner is working on identifying the remains. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.