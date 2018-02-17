× Authorities investigating Snapchat threats directed at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Ind. – Police are investigating two social media threats directed at Carmel High School.

Carmel police confirmed with us that the threats were made through Snapchat.

This comes after a male student was arrested for allegedly threatening a 16-year-old girl with a knife. Following that arrest, Principal Harmas insisted on Wednesday that rumors of a threat following the shooting in Parkland were untrue.

If anyone has information on the social media threats, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Read the full statement below from Carmel Principal Thomas Harmas: