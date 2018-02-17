Authorities investigating Snapchat threats directed at Carmel High School
CARMEL, Ind. – Police are investigating two social media threats directed at Carmel High School.
Carmel police confirmed with us that the threats were made through Snapchat.
This comes after a male student was arrested for allegedly threatening a 16-year-old girl with a knife. Following that arrest, Principal Harmas insisted on Wednesday that rumors of a threat following the shooting in Parkland were untrue.
If anyone has information on the social media threats, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).
Read the full statement below from Carmel Principal Thomas Harmas:
“Good afternoon,
In an effort to continue to update our staff, parents and community on the topic of school safety, we want to inform you that the Carmel Police Department is investigating two safety threats referencing gun violence that are being distributed through the social media app, Snapchat. The Carmel Police Department and the CCS administration are being extremely diligent in evaluating each reported threat and determining the source. We sincerely thank our students, staff, parents and community members who have been quick to report these Snapchats. If you or your children have any information to share with law enforcement regarding these safety threats, please call the Carmel Police Department dispatch 317-571-2580. Our number one priority is ensuring the safety of our school community and with your assistance, we are confident that source of these threats will be found.
Thank you,
Dr. Tom Harmas
Principal
Carmel High School”